Someone made a $57 sex request button — the Internet isn't amused

LoveSync is a device that lets you silently and "anonymously" indicate to your partner you're in the mood for sex with the push of a button.

I love to anonymously trigger my horniness device in the hopes that my partner has also triggered their horniness device and that the patent-pending lovesync technology finds consensus in our sexual desire spectrum ratings. — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 11, 2019

At first I thought this product was totally ridiculous but basically harmless, and then I realized THEY DESIGNED IT TO USE A CENTRAL HORNINESS SERVER https://t.co/busnEGfjZk — Parker Higgins (@xor) February 11, 2019

the 2019 we deserve pic.twitter.com/aoTyIBxOx8 — Anthony V. (@fascinated) February 12, 2019

my favorite part is that your partner "anonymously pushes the button."



THERE ARE ONLY TWO OF YOU, HOW IS IT ANONYMOUS?! — julia 🤔 alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 11, 2019

The two best things about LoveSync are: 1. Saying it out loud requires you to clarify “not like a kitchen sink” every time. 2. “anonymously”????? pic.twitter.com/irIhdl4PrQ — austin walker (@austin_walker) February 11, 2019

If my husband spent $50 on a button to summon me to have sex with him, he wouldn't be having sex with anyone for a while, I'll tell ya that much for free https://t.co/Yew3b0aURb — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) February 11, 2019

LoveSync: "whoever said communication is definitely part of a healthy relationship was stupid and dumb, here's a sex summoning button" https://t.co/3FHmQy1xtk — 👾.ashley.🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) February 11, 2019

A campaign to fundraise for LoveSync was launched Monday on Kickstarter, and the device has already raised more than half toward its $7,500 goal.Users on social media are roasting the button for its purpose to "summon" your partner and intent to replace audible consent for sex.Amazon pioneered the idea of miniature buttons that consumers press to quickly order household staples like laundry detergent and potato chips. Now, a startup has a button for couples to request another household essential: sex.On Monday, a Kickstarter campaign launched to introduce the world to LoveSynch buttons. The buttons are designed to help partners signal when they're in the mood for sex.LoveSync buttons come in a set - one for each person to go on their bedside tables — so you can press it when you want to indicate to your partner that you want to have sex. If both partners tap their respective buttons during the same 15-minute "consensus window," both buttons will emit a glowing green light so you know the other person is horny too.Although it's only a Kickstarter concept at this point, the LoveSync button unveiled by its creators aims for the elegant design of an Apple product of Nest thermostat, with a "CNC machined steel housing" and a capacitive touch sensor.The device is designed to "take the luck out of getting lucky" so you can "make your move with confidence," LoveSync's Kickstarter campaign says . LoveSync is meant to let you know when your partner wants sex so you don't have to risk initiating and getting shot down.However, LoveSync's launch on Kickstarter wasn't met with entirely positive reactions on social media. Twitter users skewered the device for a number of its features, as well as the product's description on Kickstarter.The video accompanying the LoveSync's campaign page says you can push the button "anonymously" — which is puzzling, considering the buttons are advertised for a two-person couple.Users also took aim at LoveSync's high price for a replacement versus simply asking your partner for sex. A set of the LoveSync buttons goes for $57 (unless you nab an early bird price).Some also drew similarities between LoveSync and the nut button meme , which first emerged online in 2016.The founders are a Cleveland couple named Ryan and Jenn Cmich, who say in a promo video they've lost the "joys of romance" after being married for 15 years. The buttons, they say, are a solution to an "age-old problem" that allow you to "get your LoveSync on."Since the campaign launched Monday, LoveSync already has 84 backers who have pledged more than $4,000.LoveSync has until March 13 to reach its $7,500 goal, and backers will get their LoveSync buttons in August 2019 if the campaign proves successful.This article was originally published on Business Insider . Copyright 2019.