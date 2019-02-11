Someone made a $57 sex request button — the Internet isn't amused

LoveSync is a device that lets you silently and "anonymously" indicate to your partner you're in the mood for sex with the push of a button.

LoveSync via Kickstarter

I love to anonymously trigger my horniness device in the hopes that my partner has also triggered their horniness device and that the patent-pending lovesync technology finds consensus in our sexual desire spectrum ratings. — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 11, 2019

At first I thought this product was totally ridiculous but basically harmless, and then I realized THEY DESIGNED IT TO USE A CENTRAL HORNINESS SERVER https://t.co/busnEGfjZk — Parker Higgins (@xor) February 11, 2019

the 2019 we deserve pic.twitter.com/aoTyIBxOx8 — Anthony V. (@fascinated) February 12, 2019

my favorite part is that your partner "anonymously pushes the button."



THERE ARE ONLY TWO OF YOU, HOW IS IT ANONYMOUS?! — julia 🤔 alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 11, 2019

The two best things about LoveSync are: 1. Saying it out loud requires you to clarify “not like a kitchen sink” every time. 2. “anonymously”????? pic.twitter.com/irIhdl4PrQ — austin walker (@austin_walker) February 11, 2019

If my husband spent $50 on a button to summon me to have sex with him, he wouldn't be having sex with anyone for a while, I'll tell ya that much for free https://t.co/Yew3b0aURb — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) February 11, 2019

LoveSync: "whoever said communication is definitely part of a healthy relationship was stupid and dumb, here's a sex summoning button" https://t.co/3FHmQy1xtk — 👾.ashley.🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) February 11, 2019