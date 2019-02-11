Someone made a $57 sex request button — the Internet isn't amused

LoveSync is a device that lets you silently and "anonymously" indicate to your partner you're in the mood for sex with the push of a button.
I love to anonymously trigger my horniness device in the hopes that my partner has also triggered their horniness device and that the patent-pending lovesync technology finds consensus in our sexual desire spectrum ratings.— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) February 11, 2019
At first I thought this product was totally ridiculous but basically harmless, and then I realized THEY DESIGNED IT TO USE A CENTRAL HORNINESS SERVER https://t.co/busnEGfjZk— Parker Higgins (@xor) February 11, 2019
The video accompanying the LoveSync's campaign page says you can push the button "anonymously" — which is puzzling, considering the buttons are advertised for a two-person couple.
the 2019 we deserve pic.twitter.com/aoTyIBxOx8— Anthony V. (@fascinated) February 12, 2019
my favorite part is that your partner "anonymously pushes the button."— julia 🤔 alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 11, 2019
THERE ARE ONLY TWO OF YOU, HOW IS IT ANONYMOUS?!
Users also took aim at LoveSync's high price for a replacement versus simply asking your partner for sex. A set of the LoveSync buttons goes for $57 (unless you nab an early bird price).
The two best things about LoveSync are: 1. Saying it out loud requires you to clarify “not like a kitchen sink” every time. 2. “anonymously”????? pic.twitter.com/irIhdl4PrQ— austin walker (@austin_walker) February 11, 2019
If my husband spent $50 on a button to summon me to have sex with him, he wouldn't be having sex with anyone for a while, I'll tell ya that much for free https://t.co/Yew3b0aURb— Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) February 11, 2019
Some also drew similarities between LoveSync and the nut button meme, which first emerged online in 2016.
LoveSync: "whoever said communication is definitely part of a healthy relationship was stupid and dumb, here's a sex summoning button" https://t.co/3FHmQy1xtk— 👾.ashley.🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) February 11, 2019
The founders are a Cleveland couple named Ryan and Jenn Cmich, who say in a promo video they've lost the "joys of romance" after being married for 15 years. The buttons, they say, are a solution to an "age-old problem" that allow you to "get your LoveSync on." Since the campaign launched Monday, LoveSync already has 84 backers who have pledged more than $4,000. LoveSync has until March 13 to reach its $7,500 goal, and backers will get their LoveSync buttons in August 2019 if the campaign proves successful. This article was originally published on Business Insider. Copyright 2019.
LoveSync pic.twitter.com/LZUbbHz1o3— Megan Farokhmanesh (@Megan_Nicolett) February 12, 2019