Radio host encourages donations for pediatric cancer research

Kevin Kline, a local radio host and founder of Snowdrop Foundation, is doing a campaign (#ForChelsey), which is encouraging people to pay it forward.
Kline is encouraging the public to share their act of kindness on social media by using the hashtag, #ForChelsey, as well as to have 200,000 individuals to donate at least five dollars. To date, the Snowdrop Foundation has funded over 40 scholarships for students, which include survivors of childhood cancer, who continue to impact and make a difference in their community and country.
In addition, Damion Michaels, the VP of marketing of evamor Water, is also backing Kline's campaign.
Kline created the Snowdrop Foundation to pay homage to a young girl named Chelsey Campbell. He had met her when she was 15 years old, when she was receiving advanced treatment for stage four sarcoma. Campbell had lost her battle to cancer back in 2006, yet her memory is kept alive via the hashtag #ForChelsey.
The goal for the foundation is to posthumously give Campbell a gift on June 11, 2018 (her birthday), in either of the following formats: to get one million people to say Chelsey's name via the hashtag, and/or have 200,000 people donate five dollars to the foundation, where the proceeds raise money for childhood cancer research, as ewll as for scholarships for childhood cancer survivors.
To learn more about the Snowdrop Foundation, check out its official homepage.