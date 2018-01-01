Review: This country artist covers Jason Aldean, outdoes original song Special

Rising country artist Matt Williams has covered Jason Aldean's chart-topping single "You Make It Easy," and the result is magical.
His rendition of "You Make It Easy" is an honest and authentic interpretation, and it flows naturally. Williams truly embodies the lyrics of the song, which ironically enough, were written by such country hit-makers as Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen and producer Jordan Schmidt
.
Williams
' talent is not limited to cover songs. His six-track Back to Me
EP earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so.
His Back to Me
EP is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Williams is an artist that can take any country song, dust it off, and make it his own. His version of Jason Aldean's "You Make It Easy" is raw, sultry and powerful. Not only does his soaring rendition honor Aldean as the artist of the song, it also pays tribute to the song's co-writers as well. Williams sings with a great deal of heart, emotion, and conviction, and his cover of "You Make It Easy" garners an A rating.
For more information on country sensation Matt Williams and his original music, check out his Facebook page
, and website
.