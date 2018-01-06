Review: Taylor Swift glorious on 'New Year's Day' country single Special

One of the highlight tracks on Taylor Swift's new album, "Reputation" is "New Year's Day," which she released as a single to the country airwaves.
Swift really tugs at the heart in her stirring, piano-driven ballad, "New Year's Day." She really paints a vivid picture in the minds of her listeners.
"Don't read the last page, but I stay when you're lost, and I'm scared, and you're turning away, I want your midnights, but I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day," the songstress sings in the chorus.
After charting for seven weeks, "New Year's Day," is making its way up the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, where it sits at No. 41, for the week of January 6, 2018.
The Verdict
Overall, it is great to hear Taylor Swift back on country radio, for the first time since 2013, and "New Year's Day" is the best way to make a strong return. It is perhaps the best song on her latest studio album, "Reputation," lyrically, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, simplicity and its moving lyrics. This refreshing single garners an A rating.
"Reputation" is available on iTunes.
