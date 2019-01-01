Review: Jessie James Decker performs at Beacon Theatre, sells out venue Special

On May 16, singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker performed a headlining show at the hallowed Beacon Theatre in New York City.
The songstress performed for a sold out venue, and The Sisterhood Band (comprised of Ruby Stewart and Alyssa Bonagura) warmed up the stage for her, and they delivered a well-received opening set. Decker also hosted a pre-show VIP reception, in partnership with South Beach Diet, since she serves as one of their celebrity ambassadors.
In her Beacon show, Decker sang her popular hits such as the sultry "Lights Down Low," "Girl on the Coast" and "I Need a Man," and she even threw in a few covers such as Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." The control that Decker maintained over her singing voice was impressive. She showcased her bubbly personality on stage and her gratitude to her fans over the course of the entire evening.
It is only a matter of time before Decker starts headlining Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden.
In her personal life, Decker lives in Tennessee with her husband, retired NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, and their three children.
The Verdict
Overall, Jessie James Decker put on a solid live performance at Beacon Theatre in New York City. She allowed her rich, breathy and powerhouse vocals (featuring her incredible three-octave range) to shine. It is evident that she had fun on stage as well. Her set garnered two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Jessie James Decker, check out her official website and Facebook page.
Read More: In February of 2019, Jessie James Decker chatted with Digital Journal.