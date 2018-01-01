Review: Jeff Coffey shines on liberating new single 'Got to Get Away' Special

Former Chicago lead singer Jeff Coffey has released his new solo single, "Got to Get Away" via the record label SmokeTree Records.
It is one of those songs that allows the listener to kick back, relax, and enjoy life. This liberating and feel-good song is certainly an escape from the stresses of everyday life thanks to its relatable lyrics. It is comprised of neat percussion, smooth harmonies and an addicting melody. "Got to Get Away" is a track on his forthcoming third solo album, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2018.
. It already debuted at No. 1 on the Amazon Music Movers and Shakers, and in the Top 10 on new releases; moreover, it reached No. 12 on the Top 100 Best Sellers list.
The Verdict
The song is breathy and refreshing, and it has a carefree vibe to it. His voice is like a quiet storm, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. One can really hear Jeff Coffey's heart on this tune. "Got to Get Away" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
