Review: Daphne Willis shows us how to 'Hustle' on new single Special

On August 3, 2018, singer-songwriter Daphne Willis has released her latest single, "Hustle," which is a collaboration with Gizzle.

It is a sassy and spitfire performance, that will certainly get stuck in their listeners' heads. "Hustle" is a high-energy and fun tune, and it would make a great song to workout to.In addition, Willis has become a role model for mental health awareness after being clean and sober for over two years. As a songwriter, Willis has co-written songs with such noteworthy artists as Meghan Trainor , and Hunter Davis, among other musicians."Hustle" by Daphne Willis is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Daphne Willis delivers on her latest single "Hustle." Her collaboration with Gizzle is a match made in musical heaven. She is not afraid to show some attitude, and most importantly, people can relate to this tune. "Hustle" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about singer-songwriter Daphne Willis and her new single "Hustle," check out her official website , and Facebook page