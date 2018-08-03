Review: Daphne Willis shows us how to 'Hustle' on new single Special

On August 3, 2018, singer-songwriter Daphne Willis has released her latest single, "Hustle," which is a collaboration with Gizzle.
It is a sassy and spitfire performance, that will certainly get stuck in their listeners' heads. "Hustle" is a high-energy and fun tune, and it would make a great song to workout to.
In addition, Willis has become a role model for mental health awareness after being clean and sober for over two years. As a songwriter, Willis has co-written songs with such noteworthy artists as Meghan Trainor, and Hunter Davis, among other musicians.
"Hustle" by Daphne Willis is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Daphne Willis delivers on her latest single "Hustle." Her collaboration with Gizzle is a match made in musical heaven. She is not afraid to show some attitude, and most importantly, people can relate to this tune. "Hustle" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Daphne Willis and her new single "Hustle," check out her official website, and Facebook page.