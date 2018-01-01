Review: Chase Sansing and Rae Cecil will haunt you with 'Whiskey Lullaby' Special

Up-and-coming country sensations Chase Sansing and Rae Cecil have covered the Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss duet "Whiskey Lullaby."
Chase Sansing begins the song, displaying his rich, baritone voice as Brad Paisley. Rae Cecil is fabulous as she tackles the female part of Alison Krauss, where she displays her mellifluous, honey-rich vocals.
Their collaboration is haunting, and they sing this melancholic tune beautifully, which was co-penned by Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson.
Sansing and Cecil are able to dust off Paisley and Krauss' original recording from 2004 and introduce it to a younger audience of country listeners.
The Verdict
Whether it is covering Luke Bryan's "Most People Are Good," or singing an original tune about acceptance such as "Begins With You," Chase Sansing is superb. The same holds true with his exceptional cover of "Whiskey Lullaby," which garners two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about rising country artist Chase Sansing, check out his Facebook page.
For more information on country songstress Rae Cecil, visit her Facebook music page.