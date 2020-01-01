Review: Band member takes over Billy Joel's Facebook, and does him proud Special

On April 28, Billy Joel band member Mike DelGuidice performed a livestream show on Billy Joel's Facebook page during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. DelGuidice also fronts the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot.
DelGuidice's livestream show began with a pre-recorded enthralling live version of "Nessun Dorma" at London's Wembley Stadium with Billy Joel himself accompanying him on piano, and that instantly lured his audience in his set.
He went on to perform a stunning piano-driven version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which is very fitting in the fitting times that we are living in today. This version was so moving that it certainly moved his virtual audience to tears.
"God Bless, good evening everybody," he said. "How are you guys doing? My name is Mike DelGuidice and I want to say hello to everybody. This is 'Live on the Porch,' and it's an exclusive episode. I want to thank Billy Joel, my boss, who has been gracious enough to allow me to do this broadcast from my home. I am very grateful for his generosity and his heart."
"I miss the band, the crew, and everybody, and seeing their faces," he said. "I know we will see each other soon again. I am sending love and prayers to everyone," he added, optimistically.
He tipped his hat to Billy Joel with the soothing "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)" from his multi-platinum-selling River of Dreams
album. "Thank you so very much. I really appreciate it," he said, effusively.
DelGuidice dedicated his original tune, "Where Do The Heroes Go" to all of the workers on the frontlines and the heroes as he sent them "peace and love." He switched over to acoustic guitar and sang it in a sultry, expressive fashion, showcasing his rich, rumbling voice. Equally moving was "The Living Years" by Mike & The Mechanics, which was filled with melancholy. "Thank you so much," he said.
He continued with yet another powerhouse original song, and he went on to perform "Two Thousand Years," which he declared as one of his all-time favorite Billy Joel songs. He allowed his wide range as a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist to shine on this latter tune. "What an amazing song," he exclaimed.
DelGuidice concluded his 40-minute set on Billy Joel's Facebook page
with the acoustic "Until The End," thus leaving his virtual fans thirsty for more. "Thank you, everybody. God Bless you all," he said and reiterated his gratitude to Billy Joel for allowing him to perform on his Facebook platform.
The Verdict
Overall, Billy Joel allowed Mike DelGuidice to perform on his Facebook page and that was a real treat for the musical world. DelGuidice embodied all the songs that he was singing, and he sang with a great deal of heart, soul, and conviction. He certainly made his "Piano Man" boss proud, and the same holds true for his hundreds of thousands of listeners.
