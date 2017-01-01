Op-Ed: Top 10 tribute bands on Long Island of 2017

With the year 2017 coming to a close, Digital Journal ranks the Top 10 cover bands on Long Island in 2017. These are arranged in no particular order.
All The Blink Things
: Blink-182 tribute act All The Blink Things were able to rock out Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
at their inaugural show at this venue.
Big Shot
: When it comes to the music of Billy Joel, Mike DelGuidice and his tribute band Big Shot
is as good as it gets on Long Island! They also nail rock songs by Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and Elton John, among countless other artists.
Decadia
Mike DelGuidice playing with Big Shot
: 80's music never sounded more powerful live, than when performed by Decadia
. Front-woman Genessa showcased her tremendous pipes on Pat Benatar's "Shadows of the Night" and Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You," and the rest of the band is comprised of talented musicians.
Disco Unlimited
: When it comes to disco music on Long Island, Disco Unlimited
is the ultimate tribute act. Their sold-out shows speak for themselves.
Fleetwood Macked
: Fleetwood Macked gives fans and listeners the ultimate Fleetwood Mac experience on Long Island, with an all-star band of musicians, fronted by Hillary Epstein
as Stevie Nicks.
Jessie's Girl
: The best way to go back in time to the 80's is with Jessie's Girl, where they bring the most popular songs of that era to life in a solid production that involves costume changes and special effects.
Larger Than Life
: Larger Than Life tackles a wide variety of boy bands and their music over the past few decades. They excel on songs by N SYNC, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, and The Temptations, among many others.
Lisa Polizzi Band
: Lisa Polizzi is a true powerhouse vocalist, who can take any pop, rock or country tune and make it her own. Her show at Mulcahy's
was remarkable this summer.
Mystic Rhythms
: Rush tribute band performed their inaugural show at The Paramount entitled "Rush Thru Time," and they were able to do Rush justice.
The 90's Band
: One can always depend on The 90's Band to give them a top-notch concert on "90's Nights," fronted by Phil Smith. They cover everything from Oasis to Nirvana to Blink-182 to Goo Goo Dolls to Third Eye Blind to Lit.
