Op-Ed: Top 10 tribute bands on Long Island of 2017

With the year 2017 coming to a close, Digital Journal ranks the Top 10 cover bands on Long Island in 2017. These are arranged in no particular order.

All The Blink Things All The Blink Things

Mike DelGuidice playing with Big Shot Gary Hahn Photography

Decadia David Nardiello Photography

Disco Unlimited Disco Unlimited

Fleetwood Macked Fleetwood Macked publicity photo

Jessie's Girl Jessie's Girl official publicity photo

Larger Than Life Jackie Rae Photo

Lisa Polizzi Lisa Polizzi publicity phoyo

Rush tribute: Mystic Rhythms Roman Dino and Jan Nice

Phil Smith from The 90's Band Phil Smith from The 90's Band

: Blink-182 tribute act All The Blink Things were able to rock out Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall at their inaugural show at this venue.: When it comes to the music of Billy Joel, Mike DelGuidice and his tribute band Big Shot is as good as it gets on Long Island! They also nail rock songs by Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and Elton John, among countless other artists.: 80's music never sounded more powerful live, than when performed by Decadia . Front-woman Genessa showcased her tremendous pipes on Pat Benatar's "Shadows of the Night" and Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You," and the rest of the band is comprised of talented musicians.: When it comes to disco music on Long Island, Disco Unlimited is the ultimate tribute act. Their sold-out shows speak for themselves.: Fleetwood Macked gives fans and listeners the ultimate Fleetwood Mac experience on Long Island, with an all-star band of musicians, fronted by Hillary Epstein as Stevie Nicks.: The best way to go back in time to the 80's is with Jessie's Girl, where they bring the most popular songs of that era to life in a solid production that involves costume changes and special effects.: Larger Than Life tackles a wide variety of boy bands and their music over the past few decades. They excel on songs by N SYNC, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, and The Temptations, among many others.: Lisa Polizzi is a true powerhouse vocalist, who can take any pop, rock or country tune and make it her own. Her show at Mulcahy's was remarkable this summer.: Rush tribute band performed their inaugural show at The Paramount entitled "Rush Thru Time," and they were able to do Rush justice.: One can always depend on The 90's Band to give them a top-notch concert on "90's Nights," fronted by Phil Smith. They cover everything from Oasis to Nirvana to Blink-182 to Goo Goo Dolls to Third Eye Blind to Lit.