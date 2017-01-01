Op-Ed: Top 10 male country singer interviews of 2017

Digital Journal ranks its Top 10 male country singer interviews of 2017. Aside from being extremely talented, these 10 men are as humble as it gets in the country music scene.
Canaan Smith
: Canaan chatted with Digital Journal about his songs "Like You That Way" and "This Night Back
."
Charles Esten
: Charles chatted with Digital Journal
about his single "I Miss You and Me" and his plans for the future.
Clark Hill
: Clark chatted with Digital Journal
about his single "Perfect to Me."
Cole Swindell:
Country star Cole Swindell
Cole chatted with Digital Journal
about his songs "Middle of a Memory" and "Flatliner."
Dustin Lynch
: Dustin chatted with Digital Journal about the success of "Small Town Boy
" and his new album.
James Wesley
Country singer James Wesley
: James chatted with Digital Journal
about his cover of Merle Haggard's "The Way I Am," as well as his future plans. Most importantly, James Wesley is a "Real" country singer.
Jerrod Niemann
: Jerrod chatted with Digital Journal about his lovestruck ballad "God Made a Woman.
"
Joe Nichols
: Joe chatted with Digital Journal
about his new album, and its title track single "Never Gets Old."
Justin Moore
: Justin chatted with Digital Journal
about his single "Somebody Else Will," as well as his fourth baby.
Trent Tomlinson
: Trent chatted with Digital Journal
about his new album and its title track single "That's What's Working Right Now."