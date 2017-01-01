    Listen
By Markos Papadatos
3 hours ago

Music

Op-Ed: Top 10 male country singer interviews of 2017

Digital Journal ranks its Top 10 male country singer interviews of 2017. Aside from being extremely talented, these 10 men are as humble as it gets in the country music scene.

Canaan Smith: Canaan chatted with Digital Journal about his songs "Like You That Way" and "This Night Back."
Charles Esten
Charles Esten
Webster PR
Charles Esten: Charles chatted with Digital Journal about his single "I Miss You and Me" and his plans for the future.
Clark Hill
Clark Hill
Clark Hill publicity photo
Clark Hill: Clark chatted with Digital Journal about his single "Perfect to Me."
Country star Cole Swindell
Country star Cole Swindell
official Cole Swindell publicity photo
Cole Swindell: Cole chatted with Digital Journal about his songs "Middle of a Memory" and "Flatliner."
Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch
Ford Fairchild
Dustin Lynch: Dustin chatted with Digital Journal about the success of "Small Town Boy" and his new album.
Country singer James Wesley
Country singer James Wesley
Webster PR
James Wesley: James chatted with Digital Journal about his cover of Merle Haggard's "The Way I Am," as well as his future plans. Most importantly, James Wesley is a "Real" country singer.
Jerrod Niemann
Jerrod Niemann
Dove Shore
Jerrod Niemann: Jerrod chatted with Digital Journal about his lovestruck ballad "God Made a Woman."
Joe Nichols
Joe Nichols
Joe Nichols publicity photo
Joe Nichols: Joe chatted with Digital Journal about his new album, and its title track single "Never Gets Old."
Justin Moore
Justin Moore
J. Meyers
Justin Moore: Justin chatted with Digital Journal about his single "Somebody Else Will," as well as his fourth baby.
Trent Tomlinson
Trent Tomlinson
supplied publicity photo
Trent Tomlinson: Trent chatted with Digital Journal about his new album and its title track single "That's What's Working Right Now."