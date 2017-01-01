Op-Ed: Mike DelGuidice is Long Island's 'Man of the Year' for 2017

For the second consecutive year, Mike DelGuidice, the front-man of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot, is Long Island's "Man of the Year" in music.
DelGuidice's vocal tone is unmatched. He can tackle any iconic artist (Robert Plant, Steven Tyler, James Taylor, Paul McCartney Elton John, Billy Joel, Tom Petty and John Mayer) and make their songs sounds identical. Aside from his musical endeavors with the tribute group Big Shot, DelGuidice is a member of Billy Joel's live band, and a solo artist.
Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot
Gary Hahn Photography
Speaking of his solo work, his original songs are equally noteworthy and they deserve to be classics in their own right someday. Two songs of his that stand out in particular include "Romantic," which deals with regret and reflection, and his piano-driven ballad, the stunning "Mona Lisa."
On December 24, DelGuidice performed the national anthem at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at the New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers game.
Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot
Gary Hahn Photography
Most people on Long Island and New York City pay big money to see their favorite artists perform mediocre shows in such venues as Nassau Coliseum, the Jones Beach Theater and Madison Square Garden for 75 to 90 minutes tops, but DelGuidice can give any of those major "stars" a run for their money. Each of DelGuidice's live concerts is over two hours in duration, he sings a wide variety of songs, and the tickets are very reasonably priced.
Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot
Gary Hahn Photography
The Verdict
Overall, Mike DelGuidice is as good as it gets in the contemporary New York music scene. His vocal range spans three octaves, and he can play a wide variety of musical instruments, including piano, acoustic and electric guitar and drums, among many others. All of his band-mates that perform with him in Big Shot (namely Tommy Byrnes, Nick Dimichino, John Scarpulla, Carmine Giglio, Mike Sorrentino, Chuck Burgi, Andy Snitzer and Ken Cino) are gifted musicians as well. He is the pride of Miller Place, and we are lucky enough to have him entertaining us on Long Island monthly (or bi-monthly) in such venues as Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall and at Madison Square Garden, as part of Billy Joel's monthly residency in the "World's Most Famous Arena."