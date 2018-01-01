Kenny Smith up for the 2018 'Guitar Player of the Year' IBMA

Acclaimed bluegrass musician Kenny Smith from the bluegrass duo Kenny and Amanda Smith has scored a 2018 International Bluegrass Music Award (IBMA) nod.
At the 29th International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, Kenny Smith
is nominated alongside such guitar players as Billy Strings, Bryan Sutton (who has the most wins in this category, with 10 IBMA awards), Molly Tuttle (last year's winner, and the first female artist to win this category) and Josh Williams (three-time winner, from 2008 to 2010).
Throughout his respected career in the bluegrass genre, Smith has won the "Guitar Player of the Year" award twice, in 1998 and 1999 respectively; moreover, his wife, Amanda Smith
was crowned "Female Vocalist of the Year" in 2014. Collectively, as a duo, Kenny and Amanda Smith were named "Emerging Artist of the Year" by the IBMA in 2003.
Bluegrass singer Amanda Smith
Courtesy of Amanda Smith's official website
Their Unbound
album is available on iTunes
. Their lead single from that album, "You Know That I Would," went to No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Charts back in 2016.
