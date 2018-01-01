France Joli to play 'Disco Inferno' at Resorts World Casino

On December 29, disco queen France Joli will be performing at Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, New York, as part of the "Disco Inferno."
Jamaica -
This disco event is presented by such disco promoters as Michelle Licata and Bob Goodrich. It is hosted by veteran television and radio personality Al Bandiero.
Joli will be joined by such artists as The Trammps and Tavares, Ivery Bell, Cory Daye, Carol Douglas, as well as disco tribute group Disco Unlimited. DJ Frankie will provide the music for the night.
A Canadian songstress, France Joli is known for such disco standards as her chart-topping single "Come to Me" and "Gonna Get Over You."
To learn more about veteran disco star France Joli and her latest news, check out her official Facebook page.
