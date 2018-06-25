Adam Lambert and Queen to tour Germany and Italy in 2018

Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert and classic rock group Queen have announced new show dates in Italy and Germany, as part of "One More Round The Block!"
On June 13, they will be performing
at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, and on June 19, they will find themselves at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin. On the following day, June 20, Adam Lambert
and Queen will play the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg.
Following their run in Germany, Queen and Lambert will head over to Italy, where they will play at the Forum in Milan on June 25, 2018.
Last month, Adam Lambert
announced that he will be touring Australia
with Queen in February and March of 2018.
