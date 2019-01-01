Review: Beth Maitland has a terrific year on 'The Young and The Restless' Special

Veteran actress Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott) has had an incredible year on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." Recently, she has a new milestone to be proud of.
Earlier this year, she earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series," and she has continued to deliver superb performances ever since and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
She nails her scenes with Peter Bergman (who plays her on-screen brother Jack Abbott), as well as Marla Adams (her mother on the show Dina Abbott Mergeron) and every cast member that she shares scenes with.
To top it all off, Maitland is now back in the opening credits on The Young and The Restless, for the first time in two decades, and rightfully so. This is something that is well-deserved and long-overdue since Maitland has been an integral part of the show and its history for the past 37 years, where she appeared on and off over the years. Maitland is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience.
Beth Maitland is one of the best-loved actresses on daytime television, who is highly respected by her peers in the industry, and her dedicated fans from all over the world. This recognition is the icing on the cake after an incredible year for Maitland.
