Op-Ed: Fran Drescher ('The Nanny') is 2017's 'Humanitarian of the Year'

Digital Journal ranked Emmy-nominated actress Fran Drescher ("The Nanny") as its "Humanitarian of 2017" for her work with Cancer Schmancer.
The work she has done with her charitable organization, Cancer Schmancer, is quite extensive, and she has made a difference in many people's lives, especially women thanks to their prevention and early detection programs. Each year, she hosts her Cabaret Cruise for Cancer Schmancer
, where the food is all organic. In July of 2017, Drescher
celebrated her 17-year wellness anniversary from cancer.
In April of 2017, Queens College honored Ms. Drescher with its "Lifetime Achievement Award
."
This past September, Drescher returned to her alma mater, Queens College
, where she gave a workshop on consumerism, and insights on how they can detox their homes.
