Jesse Ray Sheps talks 'All Square,' John Stamos from 'Full House' Special

Rising actor Jesse Ray Sheps chatted with Digital Journal about his experience playing Brian in "All Square," as well as his comparisons to a young John Stamos in "Full House."

Jesse Ray Sheps Jesse Ray Sheps supplied publicity photo

Regarding his experience portraying Brian in All Square, he said, "Being in All Square was just such an incredible experience for me. I was so excited to play the role of Brian because he was such a deep character facing so many hard challenges in life. Playing a role like that- where I get to really walk in the shoes of someone facing tough times and still able to show his true spirit- is just so super rewarding for me. I have a great relationship with my father and Brian does not- so I love roles where I have to dig down deep and imagine my life differently than it is really is. Dundalk Maryland was such a nice town with some amazing people living there. As part of the movie, I also got so play a ton of baseball which was great, including getting to pitch a ton and learning how to perfect my slide, that was also a great fun bonus for me."He had the opportunity to work with Emmy-nominated actors Pamela Adlon and Michael Kelly. "It is just the most amazing opportunity a young actor like myself can ever dream about. They both were so kind to me off the camera- and I saw just that extra special intensity in everything they did when the camera started to roll. Having a chance to work with them was the best experience any young actor can ask for. Watching Michael do his scenes with such precision was incredible and he just a really great guy- and Pam is without a doubt the funniest person I have met in my entire life. It was simply the best experience imaginable.Jesse Ray Sheps has been compared favorably to a young John Stamos, who is best-known as Uncle Jesse from the beloved television sitcom Full House. "It is a pretty cool honor since I am a huge fan of Full House, and everyone loves Uncle Jesse! I guess maybe its the hair and that we both love music and playing guitar," he said.His plans for the future are to keep acting and to continue working on his music. On his daily motivations, he responded, "I am motivated to learn as much as I can, grow as an actor and a person and hopefully inspire others to live their dreams too."For aspiring actors, he shares the following advice: "Always be willing to challenge yourself with different sort of acting roles- even if the role is something you think might be something out of your comfort zone. Every role you get a chance to work on- whether its on television or even for a local town playhouse- helps you become a better actor and gives you a chance to do what you love doing. Just never give up on becoming an actor and never take no for an answer if someone says you can’t do what you really love doing."On the impact of technology on the film and TV industry, he said, "People have so many different ways to watch TV and movies, and get to watch what they want at any given second without waiting. I think this motivated the industry to make even more creative and amazing programming which is great for both fans and the actors."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, he said, "It is much easier for me to have meetings and rehearsals via Skype, which allows me to spend more time working on a project rather than traveling to meet. Technology has also opened up so many other opportunities to work on projects outside of New York."For his fans, he concluded about All Square, "It is really an amazing story of a kid who has not had too many great breaks so far in life. It is a story of friendship and how that bond can really make both individuals better people. I think fans will walk away feeling great rooting for these amazing characters and hopefully laugh a whole lot too. I can not wait for everyone to see it."