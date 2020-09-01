Antonio Sabato Jr. launches conservative movie studio, new memoir

Actor and former model Antonio Sabato Jr. has launched a conservative movie studio, and he released his new book. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He formed this conservative production company after being blacklisted in Hollywood for his political beliefs.
The inaugural project for his conservative film studio is the modern-day western Trail Blazers
. He wrote
this script with a group of "awesome actors" and friends of his that will star in it. He added that he wrote it for the patriots out there.
He released his memoir, The Untold Story
, in late August of 2020, which he co-wrote with author Tony A. Moore
. The book earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
.
His new book is available on Amazon by clicking here
.
Read More:
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Antonio Sabato Jr.
about his latest book, The Untold Story
.
Antonio Sabato Jr. releases 'The Untold Story' book
Antonio Sabato Jr. official book cover art